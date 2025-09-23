Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,873,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

