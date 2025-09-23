Gries Financial LLC Sells 81 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Gries Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,294,000 after purchasing an additional 284,174 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE PG opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.03. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

