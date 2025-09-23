Baring Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Baring Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $542,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 92,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTV stock opened at $185.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.02. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $186.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.