Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.12. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

