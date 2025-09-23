Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 391.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 50,727 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.