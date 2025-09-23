Hoey Investments Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

NYSE WMT opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.98 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at $421,737,000.84. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

