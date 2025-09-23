PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3565 per share on Monday, September 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a 3.7% increase from PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSTR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,948. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Get PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Peakshares Sector Rotation ETF (PSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide total return by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards sectors thought to have the greatest potential for outperformance.

Receive News & Ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.