U.S. Global Investors, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,565. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.20. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.68.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

