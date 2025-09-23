Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 68,187,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,179,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

