GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 762 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after buying an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $474.54 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $623.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.55. The company has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

