Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $595,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

