Tesla’s (TSLA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,MarketScreener reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 0.5%

TSLA opened at $436.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.27, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.