Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2025

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 223,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in CocaCola by 23.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in CocaCola by 43.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

KO stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.