Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 223,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in CocaCola by 23.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in CocaCola by 43.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

KO stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

