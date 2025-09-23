Walt Disney’s (DIS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

