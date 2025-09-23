Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Cut by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research increased their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.44.

Oracle Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $329.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

