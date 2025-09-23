Simon Lill Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Evergreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) Stock

Evergreen Lithium Ltd (ASX:EG1 – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lill acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00.

