NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

