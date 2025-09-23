Brokerages Set NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Price Target at $78.67

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.0385.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6%

NKE stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.38. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

