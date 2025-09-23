Crew Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $670.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $670.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $644.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

