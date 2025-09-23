Insider Buying: Cettire (ASX:CTT) Insider Purchases 10,731,635 Shares of Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Mintz bought 10,731,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 per share, with a total value of A$5,451,670.58.

Cettire Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.15.

About Cettire

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

