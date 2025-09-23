Insider Buying: Cettire (ASX:CTT) Insider Purchases 10,731,635 Shares of Stock

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Dean Mintz bought 10,731,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.51 per share, with a total value of A$5,451,670.58.
Cettire Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $438.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 3.15.
About Cettire
