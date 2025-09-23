Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Kwmg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Farrell Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 82,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.