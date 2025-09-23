Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) versus Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Financial Contrast

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Klaviyo shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Rumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Klaviyo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -289.37% -97.99% -62.66% Klaviyo -6.19% -1.12% -0.90%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $95.49 million 35.07 -$338.36 million ($1.43) -5.39 Klaviyo $937.46 million 11.47 -$46.14 million ($0.25) -143.38

This table compares Rumble and Klaviyo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Klaviyo has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and Klaviyo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Klaviyo 1 2 19 0 2.82

Rumble currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.70%. Klaviyo has a consensus target price of $44.45, indicating a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Klaviyo.

Volatility and Risk

Rumble has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klaviyo has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klaviyo beats Rumble on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

