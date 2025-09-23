Critical Comparison: Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) & Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Free Report) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Schneider Electric and Vestas Wind Systems AS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric 0 4 2 3 2.89 Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 2 1 1 2.40

Dividends

Schneider Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Vestas Wind Systems AS pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric $41.29 billion 3.79 $4.62 billion N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 1.00 $539.97 million $0.27 22.93

This table compares Schneider Electric and Vestas Wind Systems AS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Schneider Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind Systems AS.

Profitability

This table compares Schneider Electric and Vestas Wind Systems AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric N/A N/A N/A Vestas Wind Systems AS 4.08% 23.25% 3.06%

Risk & Volatility

Schneider Electric has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Schneider Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Schneider Electric beats Vestas Wind Systems AS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches. It also provides access control, controllers, expansion modules, servers and HMIs, fire and security products, sensors, valves and valve actuators, and variable speed and frequency drives; energy management and software solutions; feeder automation, grid automation, and SCADA software products; and medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. In addition, the company offers critical power and cooling services, data center cooling and software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring, surge protection and power conditioning, and uninterruptible power supply products; and home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches, and electrical sockets. Further, the company provides human machine interface, industrial automation software and communication, interface relays, measurement and control relays, measurement and instrumentation products, motion controls and robotics, signaling units, solar and energy storage, power supplies, power protection and transformers, process control and safety, RFID systems, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as PLC, PAC, and dedicated controllers. Schneider Electric S.E.was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

