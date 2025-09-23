Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $271.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.38. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $252.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

