Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

