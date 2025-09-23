Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 34 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $614.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $615.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $590.13 and a 200-day moving average of $549.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

