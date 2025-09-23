Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 480 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after buying an additional 1,574,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after buying an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

CVX opened at $156.16 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.96. The stock has a market cap of $269.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

