Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New $440,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 235,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.43 billion, a PE ratio of 597.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.