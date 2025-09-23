Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Holdings Lifted by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $484.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

