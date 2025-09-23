Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $615.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $590.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.87.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

