Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LMT stock opened at $480.50 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

