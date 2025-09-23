Hall Laurie J Trustee Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $136.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

