Martin Capital Advisors LLP Purchases 600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.7% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $440,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $594,800.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,265.63. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.