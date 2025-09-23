Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 6.6%

ORCL stock opened at $329.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.63 and its 200 day moving average is $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

