Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Farrell Financial LLC

Farrell Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Farrell Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,030,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,320,000 after acquiring an additional 890,971 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,345,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,620,000 after acquiring an additional 479,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.