Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

