Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.8% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 27,378.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 581,880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after buying an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Baird R W raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.53.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $434.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.87. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

