Hofer & Associates. Inc Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.