Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Fortitude Family Office LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fortitude Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.