Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.