Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stock Position Lessened by Family Investment Center Inc.

Family Investment Center Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.4% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

