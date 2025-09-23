Optima Capital LLC Acquires 2,097 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.8% of Optima Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Seek First Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $216.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $216.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

