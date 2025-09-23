Kwmg LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $330.10. The company has a market capitalization of $540.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

