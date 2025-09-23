Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 45 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.10. The firm has a market cap of $540.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.26 and a 200-day moving average of $294.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

