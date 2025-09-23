Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

