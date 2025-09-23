Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 252.0% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,676,000 after buying an additional 161,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 202,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

