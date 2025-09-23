Argentarii LLC Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Argentarii LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Argentarii LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $223.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $225.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

