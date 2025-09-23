Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 28,018 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,018 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.3% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.11% of Waste Management worth $97,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after buying an additional 1,239,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after buying an additional 70,907 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after buying an additional 709,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3%

Waste Management stock opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%.The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

