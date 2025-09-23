Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 10.2% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $301,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEV. Mizuho lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.35.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $643.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.10, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.88. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $246.79 and a one year high of $677.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

