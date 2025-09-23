Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $494.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6%

LMT opened at $480.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Tableaux LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after buying an additional 621,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $221,790,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after buying an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.